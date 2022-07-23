Skip to main content

Watch: Jadon Sancho Goal Gives Manchester United The Lead Against Aston Villa In Pre Season Friendly

Jadon Sancho has added to his pre season goal tally with a goal against Crystal Palace in pre season and you can watch the goal here.

The English winger has been making major improvements to his games in Erik Ten Hag’s system and has rewarded himself with yet another goal, this time against Aston Villa. 

United face a familiar opposition in Villa whilst in Australia having already faced two other Premier League clubs so far, those being Liverpool and Crystal Palace, beating them 4-0 and 3-1 respectively.

The Red Devils have been implementing their new style under new boss Erik Ten Hag and are looking towards making another good impression under the manager.

United are familiar with Villa as they play them on an annual basis in the Premier League with the Red Devils struggling for results against Steven Gerrards side in the last campaign.

Despite it only being a pre season game, United will be looking to get one over Villa who are set to line up in a similar way on the day to how they will lineup on their opening day. 

