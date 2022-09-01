Watch: Jadon Sancho Great Goal Gives Manchester United Leas Against Leicester City
Manchester United have taken the lead against Leicester City in the Premier League.
Jadon Sancho has given United the lead through a great and well taken goal.
Sancho also scored against Liverpool in United’s 2-1 win.
You can watch the goal here;
Manchester United will be looking to win a second consecutive away game as they face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.
The Red Devils have won their last two games recording a 2-1 win at home to Liverpool as well as a 0-1 away win at Southampton.
United don’t have a great record against Leicester in recent times having not won against the foxes in their last five meetings.
However Erik Ten Hag will be looking to change that record with his first game in charge against the foxes.
United are expected to line up with a similar side that they played with against Southampton.
Casemiro is in contention for his first start on Thursday night.
Cristiano Ronaldo is not set to start the game against Leicester City tonight but is said to be involved.
Ten Hag could rotate some aspects of the squad, however no major changes are expected.
