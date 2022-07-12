Watch: Jadon Sancho Scores Great Goal Against Liverpool | Pre Season Friendly

Jadon Sancho has scored Manchester United’s first pre season goal of 2022 against Liverpool and you can watch the goal here.

Sancho has got United up and firing in pre season with a goal against fierce rivals Liverpool in Bangkok as part of the Red Devils tour.

United are locking horns with Liverpool with Erik Ten Hag using a strong squad to start the pre season campaign.

Sancho’s goal is officially the first under the new reign of Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

United have travelled across the globe to play the first game of their tour, the Red Devils arrived in Bangkok over the weekend and were greeted by a great reception from their fans.

Both United and Liverpool are global names in the football world and haven’t been able to play games in foreign countries since before the start of the pandemic.

United’s players will be looking to make a good impression for the first time under new manager, Erik Ten Hag who will take charge of his team for the first time as United manager on the day.

Ten Hag has faced off against Jurgen Klopp on multiple ocassions before in the UEFA Champions League when the Dutchman was at Ajax.

