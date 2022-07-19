Skip to main content

Watch: Jadon Sancho Scores Manchester United's Third Goal Against Crystal Palace

Jadon Sancho scored Manchester United's third and final goal of the day against Crystal Palace as United completed a routing of Patrick Vieira's side in Melbourne.

You can watch the goal here:

United were in cruise control against the South London side in the South Australian city as they went 2-0 at the beginning of the second half thanks to goals from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

The Old Trafford club look transformed once again on Tuesday, as they continued their brilliant form under new manager Erik ten Hag in the pre-season.

United went 1-0 up in the 18th minute when Martial brought down a Dalot cross with his chest before putting it past the Palace keeper with his right foot.

And not long after the second half began, Marcus Rashford was at the end of a brilliant team move as he made no mistake in scoring into the open net in the 48th minute.

Sancho goal Palace

But United didn't stop there.

Few minutes after Rashford has added his name to the scoresheet, the Premier League giants scored their third after some brilliant buildup from the back leading to it.

The move was started by De Gea, then Rashford laid it forward for Anthony Martial who didn't spend much time in turning and sending Sancho on the run with a brilliant through the ball.

The former Dortmund forward latched onto the ball passed forward by the Frenchman, going on a run with it before making a calm and composed finish past Edwards to make it 3-0 in favour of the Reds.

Sancho goal Palace
