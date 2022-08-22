Skip to main content

Watch: Jadon Sancho's Opening Goal | First Half | Manchester United 1 - 0 Liverpool

Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United appears to finally be working as the Dutch planned after two poor performance games in a row from the Red Devils.

For this game, the slow defender Harry Maguire and the Striker Cristiano Ronaldo were dropped for the sake of the team. So far in this match, it seems to be working.

Jadon Sancho at Manchester United vs Liverpool

During the first half, the Red Devils went all out to press Liverpool with success as at minute 16 the good pressure applied ended up with Jadon Sancho scoring.

The goal started from Tyrell Malacia's feet who made a ground-long pass to Anthony Elanga, then made a wall pass with Eriksen to assist Jadon Sancho.

The number 25 outsmarted James Milner making him think he was going to shoot, but chose to go to the other side leaving the Liverpool defender and Alisson Becker laying on the ground to then softly finish and score the opening goal.

The Red Devils are surprising the fans and they are loving it, if they keep playing this way the Old Trafford side could earn their first three points of the Premier League season.

