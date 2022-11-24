Watch: Joao Felix Goal For Portugal v Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2022

Joao Felix has scored his fourth Portugal goal to give his country the lead against Ghana. Felix is laying down the markers for the future of Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo gave his side the lead against Ghana from the spot before the African nation equalised. Felix has now allowed his side to retake the lead.

Watch Felix's goal here;

Portugal will open their FIFA World Cup campaign on Thursday afternoon against Ghana. The Euro 2016 winners will be looking to make an impact this year.

Led by Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal will want to improve even further on their final placement in 2018. It could be Ronaldo’s last world cup and the striker will want to make an impact.

Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

Despite all the controversy surrounding the player, he is fully focused and ready on delivering for his nation. Himself, Bruno Fernandes and more will all be looking to guide Portugal as far as they can go.

Ghana will be hoping Mohammed Kudus and Inaki Williams can step up to the plate at the World Cup. Kudus has been highlighted as a young talent to watch.

Portugal will be favourites to win the game but an upset is quite likely given the track record of this World Cup so far.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon