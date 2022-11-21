Watch: Jude Bellingham Goal For England v Iran FIFA World Cup 2022

Jude Bellingham has got England up and running at the FIFA World Cup 2022. The English midfielder who is hugely admired around the elite clubs in the country scores England’s first goal.

England had started well against Iran and the young midfielder has scored a header to give his side the lead. Bellingham is proving why he is a hugely sought after player ahead of the next transfer windows.

Watch Bellingham’s goal below;

Following the opening game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 being Qatar v Ecuador. England and Iran will share the stage in the second game of the tournament on Monday morning.

England will be looking to start strong in this years tournament and are favourites to win their group, Group B. The three lions reached the semi finals in 2018 as well as a Euro 2020 final just last year.

Iran won’t be a side that will be here just to turn over for England in their first game. The team took Argentina all the way to the end of their knockout game back in 2018.

England have a talented squad with many of young prospects looking to make a name for themselves at this years tournament. Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and more just some of the names on that list.

England’s Harry Kane is also ome of the many players tipped to be in the running for the Golden Boot come the end of the tournament.

