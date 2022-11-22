Skip to main content
Watch: Kylian Mbappe Goal For France v Australia, FIFA World Cup 2022

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Watch: Kylian Mbappe Goal For France v Australia, FIFA World Cup 2022

Kylian Mbappe is up and running in the World Cup 2022 and you can see his goal for France v Australia below.

Kylian Mbappe has scored his first goal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar for France against Australia. The striker is looking to continue his form in this years tournament as he did four years ago. 

Mbappe has been on top form for PSG so far this season and could be hugely useful for France at this tournament. The striker will be looking to take his side to back to back World Cup wins. 

Watch Mbappe’s goal below;

France get their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign underway today against Australia who they also played against in 2018. The current holders are tipper as one of the favourites for the competition this year.

The French will be looking to become one of the first ever countries to retain the World Cup title. Theres a prominent record which shows that the current holders always seem to have a poor tournament after their win.

France have a lot of firepower and will undoubtedly be the favourites for the win. Kylian Mbappe, Hugo Lloris, Ousmane Dembele and more make up the stacked squad.

Australia will be looking to follow in the footsteps of Saudi Arabia and pull off an incredible upset. Saudi Arabia beat Argentina 1-2 in the first game of the day on Tuesday.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Glazers Out
News

Manchester United Confirm The Glazers Are Looking To Sell The Club

By Alex Wallace
Youssoufa Moukoko
Match Day

Where To Watch Germany v Japan, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

By Ben Patterson
Kylian Mbappe PSG
Match Day

Watch: Kylian Mbappe Goal For France v Australia, FIFA World Cup 2022

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Is Set To Decide Between The Premier League And Saudia Arabia

By Ben Patterson
Joel Glazer and Avram Glazer
News

Glazers To Explore Possible Sale Of Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022
Match Day

Where To Watch Morocco v Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
Articles

'Good Riddance' - Twitter Reacts To Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Manchester United

By Rhys James
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
Quotes

Cristiano Ronaldo Releases Official Statement Following Manchester United Exit

By Alex Wallace