Watch: Kylian Mbappe Goal For France v Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2022

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Watch: Kylian Mbappe Goal For France v Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2022

Kylian Mbappe has scored once again, this time giving his side the lead v Denmark at the World Cup, watch the goal here.

Kylian Mbappe has yet another goal at the World Cup for France, this time opening the scoring v Denmark in the penultimate game of the day. The Frenchman continues to show off his talent, week in week out.

Mbappe scored in France's opening game but tonight's goal has broken the deadlock and has given his French side a deserved lead vs Denmark.

Watch Mbappe's goal v Denmark below;

The French kicked off their World Cup 2022 campaign with a 4-1 win against Australia. France showed that they are not prepared to allow the past history of title defenders stand in their way.

However their second test in the group stage will be much different in the form of Denmark. The Danish were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw with Tunisia in their opening game.

Denmark as well as fans watching on got a shock when Tunisia showed the quality they possessed in the game. However, Denmark will need to step up against very tough opposition.

The French are the favourites for this game, key players such as Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud will be looking to add to their existing goal tallies. Denmark will look towards Christian Eriksen to create a moment of magic.

It could be a great watch for the neutral with two good European sides battling it out on the world’s stage. 

