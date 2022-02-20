Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League | Jadon Sancho Stars With Two Assists To Seal Victory

Manchester United showed their dominance and character at Elland Road as they defeat rivals Leeds United 2-4 and you can watch the match highlights here.

Fred scores

United took the lead just over half an hour in when Luke Shaw found captain Harry Maguire in the penalty area from a corner. Maguire firing a strong header into the Leeds net. 

The 'Red Devils' then doubled their lead when Jadon Sancho registered his first Premier League assist for United, finding Bruno Fernandes in the box with a spectacular cross which saw the Portuguese head home, just before half time.

Leeds then came out strong in the second half as they had a goal back through Rodrigo. The Spaniard's cross found it's way over the head of David De Gea to reduce the deficit 53 minutes in.

Just one minute later, former United winger Daniel James played a quick ball across the area, finding substitute Raphinha who slotted an simple shot into De Gea's net.

Ralf Rangnick then made a double substitution which saw Fred and Anthony Elanga enter the mix.

Just three minutes into his appearance Fred gave United the lead once again thanks to another smart assist from Sancho.

United then sealed the victory when 19 year old, Elanga slot his shot passed Illan Meslier thanks to a fantastic pass from Fernandes.

Watch the match highlights here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Sancho
Match Day

Watch: Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League | Jadon Sancho Stars With Two Assists To Seal Victory

By Alex Wallace
25 minutes ago
Raphinha Luke Shaw Harry Maguire
Quotes

Harry Maguire On Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United, And An "Embarrassing" Statistic Finally Put To Bed

By Rhys James
31 minutes ago
Elanga
Match Day

Watch: Anthony Elanga Scores To Double Manchester United Lead Thanks To Fantastic Bruno Fernandes Assist

By Alex Wallace
57 minutes ago
Fred
Match Day

Watch: Fred Scores To Put Manchester United Ahead Against Leeds United

By Alex Wallace
1 hour ago
Rodrigo Moreno Leeds
Match Day

Watch: Rodrigo Starts Leeds United Comeback Against Manchester United with Freak Cross Goal

By Charlie Webb
1 hour ago
Raphinha Luke Shaw Harry Maguire
Match Day

Watch: Raphinha Levels The Score for Leeds United Against Manchester United

By Charlie Webb
1 hour ago
Bruno Fernandes
Match Day

Watch: Bruno Fernandes Scores To Double Manchester United Lead Thanks To Jadon Sancho Assist

By Alex Wallace
1 hour ago
Harry Maguire
Match Day

Watch: Harry Maguire Scores Brilliant Header To Give Manchester United The Lead Against Leeds United

By Alex Wallace
2 hours ago