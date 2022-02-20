Watch: Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League | Jadon Sancho Stars With Two Assists To Seal Victory

Manchester United showed their dominance and character at Elland Road as they defeat rivals Leeds United 2-4 and you can watch the match highlights here.

United took the lead just over half an hour in when Luke Shaw found captain Harry Maguire in the penalty area from a corner. Maguire firing a strong header into the Leeds net.

The 'Red Devils' then doubled their lead when Jadon Sancho registered his first Premier League assist for United, finding Bruno Fernandes in the box with a spectacular cross which saw the Portuguese head home, just before half time.

Leeds then came out strong in the second half as they had a goal back through Rodrigo. The Spaniard's cross found it's way over the head of David De Gea to reduce the deficit 53 minutes in.

Just one minute later, former United winger Daniel James played a quick ball across the area, finding substitute Raphinha who slotted an simple shot into De Gea's net.

Ralf Rangnick then made a double substitution which saw Fred and Anthony Elanga enter the mix.

Just three minutes into his appearance Fred gave United the lead once again thanks to another smart assist from Sancho.

United then sealed the victory when 19 year old, Elanga slot his shot passed Illan Meslier thanks to a fantastic pass from Fernandes.

