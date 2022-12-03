Watch: Lionel Messi Goal For Argentina v Australia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16

Lionel Messi has scored in what is his 1000th senior game. The Argentina frontman has given his country the lead in the knockouts v Australia.

The forward has now scored 9 goals at the World Cup finals in his career. Argentina have been the much better side v Australia.

Watch Messi’s goal below;

Argentina who are one of the tournament’s favourites are set to play their first knockout game this evening. The South American side take on Australia for a place in the quarter final.

Led by Lionel Messi, the Argentinians are the favourites for this tie and have proved their ability in the group stage. Many players have made the step up for the nation.

They include Messi himself, Enzo Fernandez and Lisandro Martinez. Enzo, in particular is taking his chance to impress on the world stage in this tournament.

Australia will come out fighting though and will not want to be in the knockouts to just make up numbers. The Socceroos pulled off a big upset to get to this stage and will be looking to do it again.

Argentina will be hoping to not fall to a defeat against an opposition seen as a lesser side in their eyes. Many big teams have already been beaten, including Argentina against Saudi Arabia.

Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

Below you can find the starting 11’s for the game.

Argentina: E Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna, De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Gomez, Messi, Alvarez.

Australia: Ryan, Degenek, Souttar, Rowles, Behich, Leckie, Mooy, Irvine, Baccus, McGree, Duke.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon