Watch: Lionel Messi Goal For Argentina v Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi Final

Lionel Messi has given his nation the lead in a huge semi final game against Croatia. Argentina are on the way to the final as things stands.

Messi has scored from the spot yet again for his country giving them a huge lead. The Argentinian is, as things stand, leading his country to a World Cup final.

Watch Messi’s goal below

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is entering the serious phase of play now as we reach the semi final of the tournament. Argentina who are one of the tournament’s favourites take on one of the underdogs of the tournament so far.

Croatia find themselves in the semi final of the competition for the second World Cup in a row. The European side beat Brazil in the quarter final on penalties.

Argentina booked their place in the semi final by beating the Netherlands in the quarter final, also on penalties. Lionel Messi is looking to win his first tournament whilst playing for Argentina.

Argentina will be the favourites for the game, undoubtedly with a player such as Messi at the helm. However you can’t write off a side like Croatia with Luka Modric leading their charge.

Both teams will be fighting it out for a place in the much anticipated final where they will face either France or Morocco. It should make a great viewing for the neutral fan tuning in to the game.

