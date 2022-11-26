Watch: Lionel Messi Stunning Goal For Argentina v Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi, who else would it be? The Argentine veteran has given his country the lead against Mexico in a must win game. The South American giants had struggled in the final third.

Messi has come up with his own moment of magic to find the opening goal and what a stunning finish it is.

Watch Messi's goal below;

Argentina will be looking to overturn an opening game shock defeat to Saudi Arabia. Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s only goal as they fell to a loss that has been branded as the biggest upset in World Cup history.

Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

Mexico drew with Poland in their opening group game which will have been seen as a good result for the side. The Mexican fans were brilliant during their opening group game.

Argentina and Mexico are known as two of the best supported sides at the World Cup this year. The South American fans have travelled in their numbers to Qatar.

Argentina will once again be looking towards Messi to make an impact in the game. If Argentina fail to win the game then their World Cup dreams could be teetering on the edge.

Mexico will be looking to add to their 1 point as they look to reach the knockout round of the tournament.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon