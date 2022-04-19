Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Luis Diaz Goal Gives Liverpool the Lead Against Manchester United

Luis Diaz has given Liverpool the lead against against Manchester United the lead at Anfield and you can see the goal here.

It didn’t take Liverpool long to break down United’s poor defence and Diaz has put the home side in front.

Watch the goal here;

Manchester United travel to Anfield on Tuesday night to face bitter rivals Liverpool.

The game is a must win for both sides as United fight for the top four and Liverpool challenge for the title.

United were thrashed by Liverpool in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford earlier in the season with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat-trick.

United have found a steady form recently with some disappointing results also against their run in form.

Most recently, United beat Norwich City 3-2 with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick.

Unfortunately, Ronaldo will not face Liverpool on Tuesday night due to the tragic passing of his baby son.

United will need to perform to a better standard against their bitter rivals if they are to stake their claim in the race for the UEFA Champions League spots. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Liverpool
Match Day

Watch: Luis Diaz Goal Gives Liverpool the Lead Against Manchester United

By Alex Wallace37 seconds ago
Paul Pogba World Cup 2018
News

Manchester United's Relationship with Paul Pogba is at 'Point of No Return'

By Kaustubh Pandey25 minutes ago
Corner Flag
Match Day

Liverpool vs Manchester United | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | Premier League | Phil Jones Returns

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Jesse Lingard
Quotes

Ex-West Ham Star Backs Jesse Lingard to Return to The Club After His Manchester United Contract Expires

By Rhys James3 hours ago
matic
News

Club make contact for Manchester United Midfielder Amidst Impending Summer Exit

By Kaustubh Pandey6 hours ago
ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo to Miss Liverpool Vs Manchester United Following the Tragic Passing of His Son

By Rhys James7 hours ago
Elanga and Rangnick
News

Ralf Rangnick Reveals When Manchester United Could Match Liverpool Ahead of Crucial Game

By Kaustubh Pandey9 hours ago
Martial
News

Club Refuse to Rule Out Future Move for Manchester United Forward

By Kaustubh Pandey10 hours ago