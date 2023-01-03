Watch: Luke Shaw Goal For Manchester United v Bournemouth

Manchester United are now two to the good against Bournemouth at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Casemiro opened the scoring before Luke Shaw helped doubled United’s lead.

A goal that is being tipped as one of United’s goals of the season has been taken and delivered by the left back. A brilliant goal from Shaw.

Watch Shaw’s goal vs Bournemouth here;

Manchester United will be returning to Premier League action at Old Trafford this evening as they face Bournemouth. Another game that is a must win for United against the opposition in question.

Erik Ten Hag and his side find themselves in the middle of a battle for the top four with results having gone their way so far. The Red Devils must be able to build on their latest win.

Marcus Rashford supplied the winning goal for United on Saturday against Wolves. Despite the Englishman coming from the bench to score the winner, the forward looks set to return to the starting lineup today.

Early rumours have suggested that there will be some rotation in tonights lineup from Ten Hag with the games coming thick and fast. Harry Maguire is set to start for United tonight following spells on the bench.

United will have to be careful with any rotations in attack due to the lack of depth in the forward areas. Ten Hag is looking to strengthen there in the January transfer window.

With games against Everton in the FA Cup and Manchester City in the league coming up, being able to rotate is key.

