Watch: Luke Shaw Goal Gives Manchester United Lifeline v Aston Villa

Manchester United have a goal back against Aston Villa thanks to Luke Shaw and you can watch it here.

Luke Shaw has reduced the deficit for Manchester United v Aston Villa and has scored just before half time. United have looked off the pace in the first half but this goal will be a boost. 

Shaw took the shot from a fair range from goal. A deflection helped the shot beat Emiliano Martinez and has got United back in the game. 

Watch the goal below;

Manchester United travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa in the Premier League. Erik Ten Hag and his side will be looking to continue their winning run in the top flight following some impressive results as of late.

United come into this game having beaten Real Sociedad away in the final game of the Europa League group stage on Thursday. The Red Devils however failed to finish at the top of their group after missing out on goal difference.

Ten Hag will once again have to rotate his side due to injuries and suspensions. Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes and Antony could or will miss todays game. Fernandes is out through suspension after picking up a yellow card against West Ham United.

It’s Villa’s first game under new boss Unai Emery and the side will be looking to make a strong start to life. However, Ten Hag will want his side to be on top form as the race for the top four already heats up ahead of the World Cup.

United have a great record against Villa and will be looking to capitalise on that ahead of the game. It’ll be a tough test against Villa regardless and promises to be a good game. 

Watch: Luke Shaw Goal Gives Manchester United Lifeline v Aston Villa

Erik Ten Hag Explains Why Alejandro Garnacho Starts v Aston Villa

Erik Ten Hag Explains Decision To Give Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Captaincy v Aston Villa

Aston Villa v Manchester United Premier League Confirmed Lineups & Team News

Manchester United To Allow Right Back To Leave On Loan

Manchester United Keeping Close Eye On Juventus Striker

Where To Watch Aston Villa v Manchester United Premier League, TV Channels & Live Stream

Manchester United Predicted XI v Aston Villa - Fred & Antony To Return

