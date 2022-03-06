Watch: Manchester City 4-1 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League | Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Jadon Sancho Goals

Manchester United were defeated heavily by rivals Manchester City 4-1 and you can watch the match highlights here.

City took the lead through Kevin De Bruyne just a few minutes into the game.

Jadon Sancho then got on the scoresheet against his former club with a great strike to level the game.

City then retook the lead through De Bruyne again just six minutes after United's equaliser.

Riyad Mahrez then scored City's third with a long range strike that took a deflection from United captain, Harry Maguire.

Mahrez was then on the score sheet again with his second of the game to finish City's scoring for the afternoon.

Watch the match highlights here;

Option 1;

Option 2;

Manchester United make the short trip across the city to face Manchester City in the Manchester derby.

United come into the game following an unimpressive goalless draw at home to Watford which saw Ralf Rangnick's side fail to capitalise on any chances during the game.

City come into the fixture following on from a controversial win against Everton at Goodison Park.

City remain at the top of the Premier League table whereas United sit in fifth in the race for the top four.

United will reportedly be without both Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani for the clash with City missing defender Ruben Dias.

The game is a huge fixture not just for the occasion but for the future of both sides seasons.

Manchester United Team

De Gea

Telles, Maguire, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka

McTominay, Fred, Pogba

Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |