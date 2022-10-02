Watch: Manchester City 6-3 Manchester United All Goals And Highlights

Manchester United fell to an embarrassing derby day defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad today. 6-3 was the final score with the scoreline not telling the full story.

United were incredibly poor, from the start until possibly the last 5-10 minutes. Substitute Anthony Martial scoring a brace from the bench.

It was almost a repeat of the 2011 6-1 defeat until the inclusion of the Frenchman from the bench. Martial scoring a header and penalty.

United felt the full force of Norwegian striker Erling Haaland against them. Haaland netted a hat trick in his first ever Manchester Derby.

United got their first goal back thanks to a wonder strike from new signing Antony. The Brazilian now has two goals in two games for United.

As stated, Martial then got United’s two other goals from the bench. Two hat tricks for City with Mancunian Phil Foden also scoring three.

City truly showed their dominance on the day. United were punished from the early stages as they looked like they failed to turn up today.

Pep Guardiola gets the better of Erik Ten Hag on the Dutchman’s first appearance in the dugout for a Derby game.

Below you can watch all nine goals from todays Manchester Derby.

