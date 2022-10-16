Watch: Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle United Premier League Match Highlights

A frustrating afternoon for Manchester United at Old Trafford against Newcastle United. Erik Ten Hag’s side were held to a goalless draw.

Cristiano Ronaldo had the ball in the back of the net twice, however, both goals were ruled out.

Fred and Marcus Rashford also went close to scoring but failed to do so.

Manchester United have not played at Old Trafford since beating Arsenal 3-1 on the 4th September. This weekend they return to the Theatre of Dreams in the top flight to face Newcastle United.

United have however played in both the Premier League and UEFA Europa League since. Erik Ten Hag has continued to chop and change his side over the past few weeks in an attempt to find his best side.

Ahead of today’s game however, United will be without some players whilst others remain as a doubt. Scott McTominay is suspended for Sunday’s game following his 5th yellow card of the season against Everton.

Raphael Varane returned to action on Thursday following his injury. The Frenchman starts todays game against Newcastle at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial could also be in contention to play some part in the game. However United captain Harry Maguire remains sidelined with injury.

Fred and Jadon Sancho are also set to start today, they will also be accompanied by Cristiano Ronaldo. Marcus Rashford however, does not start today against Newcastle.

The visitors also have a number of players sidelined today, Allan Saint-Maximin and Alexander Isak are both set to miss out today. Joe Willock could also miss the game.

