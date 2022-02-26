Skip to main content
Watch: Manchester United 0-0 Watford | Match Highlights | Premier League | Cristiano Ronaldo Hits the Post

Manchester United were held to a goalless draw at Old Trafford by Watford in the Premier League and you can watch the match highlights here.

United failed to score against a Watford side that conceded four goals to Crystal Palace in midweek.

Ronaldo came close early on before hitting the post, the Potugese striker had the ball in the back of the net later on but it was flagged for offside.

Bruno Fernandes also had multiple chances to score for United but failed to find the net from close range.

United now only sit two points above Arsenal in the race for the top four with the North London side having three games in hand.

You can watch the match highlights here;

Option 1;

Option 2;

Manchester United host Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday in the Premier League and we can now bring you the confirmed lineups ahead of the game.

United come into this game following back to back Premier League victories against Brighton and Leeds United. The 'Red Devils' also travelled to Atletico Madrid last Wednesday where they drew 1-1 with the current La Liga holders.

Watford travel to Old Trafford following a heavy defeat to Crystal Palace last Wednesday, losing 1-4 to Patrick Vieira's side.

United will be without both Edinson Cavani and Scott McTominay ahead of the game against Watford, Ralf Rangnick confirmed on Friday.

Watford will be looking to push towards safety if they were to beat United whereas the Red Devils will be looking towards securing themselves into the top four places in the fight for Champions League football next season.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

