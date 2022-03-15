Skip to main content
Watch: Manchester United 0-1 Atletico Madrid | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League | Red Devils Undone By Simeone

Manchester United were knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday after losing 1-0 to Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford and you can watch the match highlights here.

In truth, it was a flat performance from the Red Devils who never really looked like scoring against a defiant Atletico Madrid defence and Jan Oblak in goal.

The winning goal came in the 41st minute when Renan Lodi headed home a cross from Antoine Griezmann after good work from Joao Felix on the right.

Renan Lodi

Diego Simeone's team now enter the draw for the quarter-finals which will take place on Friday.

Watch the match highlights here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Manchester United Team

David De Gea

Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles

Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes

Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Anthony Elanga

Atletico Madrid Team

Jan Oblak

Stefan Savic, Jose Maria Gimenez, Reinildo Isnard Mandava

Hector Herrera

Marcos Llorente, Koke, Rodrigo de Paul, Renan Lodi

Antione Griezmann, Joao Felix

Manchester United host Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford in the second leg of their Round of 16 UEFA Champions League tie on Tuesday.

United travelled to Spain three weeks ago to face Atletico in the first leg with a goal from Anthony Elanga cancelling out Joao Felix's effort meaning that the tie is all to play for with an aggregate score of 1-1.

Watch: Manchester United 0-1 Atletico Madrid | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League | Red Devils Undone By Simeone

