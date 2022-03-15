Watch: Manchester United 0-1 Atletico Madrid | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League | Red Devils Undone By Simeone
Manchester United were knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday after losing 1-0 to Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford and you can watch the match highlights here.
In truth, it was a flat performance from the Red Devils who never really looked like scoring against a defiant Atletico Madrid defence and Jan Oblak in goal.
The winning goal came in the 41st minute when Renan Lodi headed home a cross from Antoine Griezmann after good work from Joao Felix on the right.
Diego Simeone's team now enter the draw for the quarter-finals which will take place on Friday.
Watch the match highlights here:
Option #1:
Option #2:
Manchester United Team
David De Gea
Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles
Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes
Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Anthony Elanga
Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]
Atletico Madrid Team
Jan Oblak
Stefan Savic, Jose Maria Gimenez, Reinildo Isnard Mandava
Hector Herrera
Marcos Llorente, Koke, Rodrigo de Paul, Renan Lodi
Antione Griezmann, Joao Felix
Manchester United host Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford in the second leg of their Round of 16 UEFA Champions League tie on Tuesday.
United travelled to Spain three weeks ago to face Atletico in the first leg with a goal from Anthony Elanga cancelling out Joao Felix's effort meaning that the tie is all to play for with an aggregate score of 1-1.
Read More Manchester United Coverage
- Watch: Manchester United 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur | Match Highlights | Premier League | Cristiano Ronaldo Hattrick Gives United the Win
- Watch: Every Cristiano Ronaldo Goal in Hattrick for Manchester United Against Tottenham Hotspur
- Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Superstar Tom Brady After Manchester United Victory Over Tottenham Hotspur
- Carragher Urges Manchester United To Move For Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel Again
- Report: Manchester United Could Use Player In Swap Deal For Serie A Superstars In Mega Transfer
Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |