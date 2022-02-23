Watch: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Manchester United | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League | Joao Felix and Anthony Elanga Star in End to End Draw

Manchester United were held to a draw with Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano as Joao Felix and Anthony Elanga scored as the sides drew 1-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 tie. You can watch the match highlights here.

Felix scored within the first 10 minutes as he got between United's defence, meeting Renan Lodi's cross to score a bullet header.

Atletico then held their lead going into half time with United not being able to create many chances with their possession of the ball.

It looked like Atletico would hold on to be victorious at home until Elanga found himself through on goal to score the equaliser with 10 minutes left in the game.

The draw now sets up a huge game at Old Trafford to see which side will get through to the quarter final of the UCL.

Manchester United travel to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday to face the current La Liga champions in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League - Round of 16. We can now bring you the confirmed lineups ahead of the game.

United finished top of their UCL group with 11 points, ahead of Spanish side Villarreal. Meanwhile, Atletico finished second in their group behind United's Premier League rivals, Liverpool.

United will be without Edinson Cavani for Wednesday nights game. Cavani suffered another injury set back with his current groin injury.

Atletico will be without a number of players for the game. Yannick Carrasco will miss the clash with a suspension as well as club captain Koke also missing the game with an injury.

Scott McTominay does not make United's matchday squad and Harry Maguire continues as captain. Luis Suarez starts from the bench for Atletico.

Manchester United Team

De Gea;

Varane, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw;

Fred, Fernandes, Pogba;

Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford

