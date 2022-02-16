Watch: Manchester United 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion | Match Highlights | Premier League | Cristiano Ronaldo & Bruno Fernandes Seal Victory For Red Devils

Manchester United picked up a desperately needed three points against Brighton on Tuesday as they ran out 2-0 winners at Old Trafford and you can watch the match highlights here.

Brighton played well in the first half and were denied by the brilliance of David De Gea just before the break to ensure the scoreline remained goalless at halftime.

After the break, however, the game changed and Cristiano Ronaldo gave the Red Devils the lead in the 51st minute with a fine individual goal.

Three minutes later, Seagulls defender Lewis Dunk was shown a red card after a VAR review, as he was ruled to have committed a last man foul on Anthony Elanga.

United had to wait until the 97th minute before confirming victory when Bruno Fernandes ran with the ball the length of the Brighton half before calmly slotting past Robert Sanchez.

Watch the match highlights here:

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways against Brighton at Old Trafford on Tuesday after two successive draws in the Premier League and we can bring you the confirmed lineups for the match.

United have got into the habit of taking the lead in games but not being able to convert their advantage into wins.

They must get over this problem if they have any hopes of finishing in the top four where they are battling it out with West Ham, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Wolves.

Graham Potter's Brighton will provide another tough test for United coming off a 2-0 win at Watford on Saturday.

The Seagulls play positive, attacking football and sit ninth in the table, seven points behind United with a game in hand.

Here are the confirmed lineups.

Manchester United

Brighton