Watch: Manchester United 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur | Match Highlights | Premier League | Cristiano Ronaldo Hattrick Gives United the Win

Manchester United have picked up a huge victory at home to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League and you can watch the match highlights here.

United have picked up an incredibly important three points against Spurs.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the hero on the day as he scored a valiant hattrick to win the game for United.

Ronaldo's stunning strike gave United the lead before Harry Kane equalised through a penalty.

Ronaldo then gave United the lead again scoring a close range effort with an assist for Jadon Sancho.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Spurs then levelled the game once again with Harry Maguire scoring an own goal.

Ronaldo then won the game for United through a header from a corner which completed his second ever United hattrick.

United have now had a major boost in their race for the top four with the much needed win against Spurs.

Watch the match highlights here;

Option 1;

Option 2;

.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read more Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |