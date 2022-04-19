Watch: Manchester United and Liverpool Supporters Come Together to Show Support for Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United and Liverpool supporters all came together at Anfield to show their support for Cristiano Ronaldo in the seventh minute of their Premier League clash.

United and Liverpool supporters had agreed to all come together in the seventh minute of the game for a minutes applause for Ronaldo.

It emerged on Monday that tragically Ronaldo’s baby son had passed away.

The football world came together to show their solidarity for the United star as clubs, supporters and players alike all came together to show their solidarity.

IMAGO / PA Images

It had been shared on social media before the game started between both sets of supporters for all attending fans to have a minutes applause for Ronaldo and his family.

You can watch the video below;

It was a touch of class from both sets of fans to show love to the Ronaldo family following the tragic news.

The thoughts and condolences of the football world remain with Ronaldo and his family at this time.



