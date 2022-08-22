Watch: Manchester United Fans' Reaction Upon Casemiro's Arrival At Old Trafford

Manchester United's brand new signing Casemiro arrived from Madrid as the 30-year-old will be presented at the halftime of today's match against Liverpool.

Earlier today the Brazilian attended a farewell ceremony at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium with President Florentino, the directives and some players thanking and wishing the Midfielder the best on his next challenge.

After the event, the former Real Madrid took a flight to Manchester to watch the clash against the Merseyside from the stands and be introduced to the fanbase at the end of the first half of the game.

Here we bring you a video from the exact moment Casemiro arrived at the Theatre of Dreams, of course, the Holding Midfielder was walked by safety guards as the fans went desperate to take a picture with the new Red Devil.

The video was taken by Journalist Laurie Whitwell from The Athletic via Twitter as you can see below.

Casemiro is set to begin training with the first team as late as Thursday when his paperwork and visa will be done. The Brazilian International will wear shirt number 18.

The former Sao Paulo's debut with Manchester United is expected to be the upcoming Saturday in the Premier League game versus Southampton.

