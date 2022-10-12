Watch: Manchester United Goalkeeper Target Diogo Costa Great Assist For Porto In UEFA Champions League

Skip to main content
IMAGO / Sportimage

Manchester United goalkeeper target Diogo Costa has just registered an incredible assist in the UEFA Champions League and you can watch it here.

Manchester United are prepared to possibly look into the goalkeeper market next summer. David De Gea’s contract expires at Old Trafford, however wants to stay at United for ‘years to come’.

Erik Ten Hag wants to utilise playing out from the back and having a goalkeeper that can distribute passes all over the pitch. De Gea is able to do these things but not to a great standard.

One keeper that United are said to be looking at ahead of 2023 is Diogo Costa of Porto. The young keeper has been performing well in Portugal as well as in European competitions for his club.

Diogo Costa FC Porto SC Braga Portugal Goalkeeper

The 23 year old is a great shot stopper and has made a name for himself in that area of his game as well as his great passing ability.

Tonight in the UEFA Champions League, Porto are facing Bayer Leverkusen. Costa has provided an incredible assist for Porto’s opener.

You can watch the great assist below;

It didn’t end there for Costa and just some minutes later the young keeper saved a penalty. 

You can watch the clip of the penalty save below; 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Diogo Costa FC Porto SC Braga Portugal Goalkeeper
