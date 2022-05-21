Watch: Manchester United Legends 1-3 Liverpool Legends | Match Highlights | Berbatov Goal Not Enough For Red Devils
Manchester United's legends went down to a 3-1 defeat against Liverpool's legends at Old Trafford on Saturday in the first leg of the Legends of the North contest and you can watch the match highlights here.
The opening 45 minutes ended 0-0 with neither team able to break the deadlock but the game came to life after the break.
Luis Garcia opened the scoring for Liverpool shortly before Dimitar Berbatov levelled from a penalty.
Mark Gonzalez put Kenny Dalglish's team back in front with a brilliant free-kick before he killed off any hope of a United comeback in injury time.
Bryan Robson's men have it all to do in the second leg that will take place at Anfield later this year.
Manchester United Team
Van der Gouw, Neville, Johnsen, Stam, Evra, Poborsky, Valencia, Butt, Blomqvist, Saha, Berbatov
Manchester United Subs
Fortune, Webber, Pilkington, O’Shea, Silvestre, Brown
Watch the match highlights here:
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon