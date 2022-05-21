Skip to main content
Watch: Manchester United Legends 1-3 Liverpool Legends | Match Highlights | Berbatov Goal Not Enough For Red Devils

Manchester United's legends went down to a 3-1 defeat against Liverpool's legends at Old Trafford on Saturday in the first leg of the Legends of the North contest and you can watch the match highlights here.

Manchester United Legends

The opening 45 minutes ended 0-0 with neither team able to break the deadlock but the game came to life after the break.

Luis Garcia opened the scoring for Liverpool shortly before Dimitar Berbatov levelled from a penalty.

Mark Gonzalez put Kenny Dalglish's team back in front with a brilliant free-kick before he killed off any hope of a United comeback in injury time.

Bryan Robson's men have it all to do in the second leg that will take place at Anfield later this year.

Manchester United Team

Van der Gouw, Neville, Johnsen, Stam, Evra, Poborsky, Valencia, Butt, Blomqvist, Saha, Berbatov

Manchester United Subs

Fortune, Webber, Pilkington, O’Shea, Silvestre, Brown

Watch the match highlights here:

