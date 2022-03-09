Skip to main content
Watch: Manchester United Wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho Scores Incredible Goal Against Wolves

Manchester United wonderkid Alejando Garnacho has scored an incredible goal against Wolves U18 and you can watch the goal here.

United have been renown for producing some incredible youngsters over the years and Garnacho is no different.

The 17 year old has made a name for himself in recent months with some brilliant performances in the academy.

You can watch the goal here;

Garnacho's stunning strike puts United one step closer to the FA Youth Cup final.

Garnacho has just changed his international status having previously represented Spain.

The 17 year old will now play for Argentina and has already been called up to the senior international setup.

Garnacho will now get the chance to play and train with the likes of Lionel Messi during the next international break.

United fans are excited at the prospect of how far Garnacho can go with some fans suggesting he should be called up to the first team.

