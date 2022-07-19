Watch: Manchester United's Opening Goal Against Crystal Palace

Manchester United scored the first goal of the day against Crystal Palace in Melbourne courtesy of an amazing Anthony Martial strike.

United started the game well on Tuesday, controlling the proceedings at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Martial looked lively from the beginning, getting to good positions in and around the box and with his linkup play.

He came close to breaking the deadlock in the 10th minute when Fred's line breaking pass caught the French forward unmarked in the top box but his effort was somehow saved away by Butland using his fingertips.

But he was too hot to handle in the first half, and deservedly scored the opener against Palace.

IMAGO / News Images

In the 18th minute, the former Monaco target man found the back of the net, capping off a brilliant team move.

It began on the left flank, where new signing Tyrell Malacia, who had the ball, crossed it towards the right to Dalot with his right foot. The Portuguese then used his left foot to float in a beautiful cross at the far post.

Martial made no mistake in intercepting the cross. He brought down the ball using his chest and then fired it home past the Palace keeper using his right foot.

You can watch the goal here:

United ended the first half leading their opponents by a goal to nil by virtue of Anthony Martial's solitary strike in the 18th minute.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon