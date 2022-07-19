Skip to main content

Watch: Manchester United's Opening Goal Against Crystal Palace

Manchester United scored the first goal of the day against Crystal Palace in Melbourne courtesy of an amazing Anthony Martial strike.

United started the game well on Tuesday, controlling the proceedings at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Martial looked lively from the beginning, getting to good positions in and around the box and with his linkup play.

He came close to breaking the deadlock in the 10th minute when Fred's line breaking pass caught the French forward unmarked in the top box but his effort was somehow saved away by Butland using his fingertips.

But he was too hot to handle in the first half, and deservedly scored the opener against Palace.

martial goal palace

In the 18th minute, the former Monaco target man found the back of the net, capping off a brilliant team move.

It began on the left flank, where new signing Tyrell Malacia, who had the ball, crossed it towards the right to Dalot with his right foot. The Portuguese then used his left foot to float in a beautiful cross at the far post.

Martial made no mistake in intercepting the cross. He brought down the ball using his chest and then fired it home past the Palace keeper using his right foot.

You can watch the goal here:

United ended the first half leading their opponents by a goal to nil by virtue of Anthony Martial's solitary strike in the 18th minute.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

martial goal palace
Match Day

Watch: Manchester United's Opening Goal Against Crystal Palace

By Soumyajit Royjust now
Diogo Dalot
Match Day

Manchester United v Crystal Palace | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | Pre Season Friendly

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Dumfries
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Denzel Dumfries Is Appreciated By Erik Ten Hag However No Negotiations With Inter Milan

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok
Quotes

Report: Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Speaks About His Conversation With Sir Alex Ferguson And His Way Of Doing Things

By Saul Escudero8 hours ago
Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok
Media

Report: Erik Ten Hag Gives Away Hints On His Choice For Starting Centre-Backs At Manchester United

By Saul Escudero10 hours ago
Dembele
Transfers

Report: Arsenal To Join Manchester United In Race To Sign Lyon Striker Moussa Dembele

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago
Antony
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Not Prepared To Move For Antony From Ajax Following Price Tag

By Alex Wallace14 hours ago
Clauss
Transfers

Report: Marseille Have Reportedly Made An Improved Offer To Lens For Manchester United Signing Target Jonathan Clauss

By Saul Escudero14 hours ago