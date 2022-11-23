Skip to main content
Watch: Marco Asensio Goal For Spain v Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup 2022

Marco Asensio has doubled Spain’s lead against Costa Rica and you can watch the goal here.

Marco Asensio has put himself back on the scoresheet with a brilliant goal for Spain vs Costa Rica. Asensio has struggled with minutes for Real Madrid this season. 

Asensio would be open to leaving Real in the next few windows and Manchester United were tipped to have an interest. This great goal by the Spaniard could perk up their interest. 

Watch Asensio’s goal below;

Spain get their FIFA World Cup campaign underway on Wednesday evening. Their game against Costa Rica will come after the opening Group E game which is Germany v Japan.

The Spanish have a good team coming into the tournament with a number of young players in their squad. Pedri is the highlight name amongst the young talent for the nation.

However the European nation look quite short of options in attack, particularly at striker with only Alvaro Morata being available. Costa Rica have some strength towards their defence with a good option in net with Keylor Navas.

The game on paper looks like it would swing towards a Spain win but the World Cup is always so unpredictable as we have already seen this year. Costa Rica will be looking to pull off an upset today. 

