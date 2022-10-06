Watch: Marcus Rashford 2nd Goal vs Omonia

Marcus Rashford has his second goal of the evening against Omonia. The Englishman has scored two from the bench in the UEFA Europa League tonight.

Rashford scored the initial equaliser for United. The Englishman has now put the Red Devils two goals to the good.

You can watch Rashford’s 2nd goal in the clip below;

Manchester United will face Omonia in the UEFA Europa League tonight. United are set to line up with a strong side tonight.

United were victorious the last time out in the Europa League. A 0-2 win away at Sheriff.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in contention to start tonight. The striker is said to be expected to lineup alongside Antony and Jadon Sancho.

Casemiro is also set to start tonight. The Brazilian hasn’t started many games at all since joining United.

United have now won one and lost one in their Europa League group. Omonia are still looking for their first win.

Erik Ten Hag’s side come into the game today following a tough defeat away at Manchester City. United will look to build momentum in the European competition.

It will also be important to get a win tonight.

United face Everton on Sunday in the Premier League.

The Red Devils will be looking to get through to the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

