Watch: Marcus Rashford Amazing Goal | Manchester United 2 - 1 Arsenal | Old Trafford Stadium | Premier League

Manchester United have taken the lead for the second time at Old Trafford against Arsenal in the Premier League, following the (1-1) equalizer from Bukayo Saka.

Rashford has put the Red Devils on the lead through a good run in depth and fantastic fish to make it two goals for Erik Ten Hag's side.

The English Striker has been great in the last four games and has been able to score and participate in most of the goals scored this season by Manchester United making it a total of three goals and two assists in six games played for the Old Trafford side.

An assist from Bruno Fernandes in the center of the field, a beautiful pass through the Arsenal defence where the number 10 ran to meet with the ball and be left alone hand to hand with the keeper Ramsdale to then with a great finish put it in the back of the net.

You can watch the goal here:

Manchester United will be looking to achieve their fourth win in a row at Old Trafford in the most complex game they will face this Premier League season so far against rivals Arsenal.

The Red Devils have won their last three games recording two away victories the first one at the St Mary's Stadium to Southampton 0-1 and the latest one with the same result at the King Power Stadium to Leicester.

The Red Devils and the Gunners have an even record as the last Premier League season they won their home games to eachother respectively.

However Erik Ten Hag will be looking to change that record with his first game in charge against the squad from North London.

