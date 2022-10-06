Skip to main content
Watch: Marcus Rashford Equalising Goal vs Omonia

IMAGO / PA Images

Marcus Rashford levelled the scoring for Manchester United against Omonia in the UEFA Europa League, you can watch the goal here.

Marcus Rashford has added another goal to his tally this season. He has equalised from the bench for Manchester United in their UEFA Europa League tie. 

Rashford has found a new consistent form for United under Erik Ten Hag. The forward has been on a positive resurgence in form. 

You can watch the goal below;

Manchester United will face Omonia in the UEFA Europa League tonight. United are set to line up with a strong side tonight.

United were victorious the last time out in the Europa League. A 0-2 win away at Sheriff.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in contention to start tonight. The striker is said to be expected to lineup alongside Antony and Jadon Sancho.

Casemiro is also set to start tonight. The Brazilian hasn’t started many games at all since joining United.

Antony Rashford celebrating

United have now won one and lost one in their Europa League group. Omonia are still looking for their first win.

Erik Ten Hag’s side come into the game today following a tough defeat away at Manchester City. United will look to build momentum in the European competition.

It will also be important to get a win tonight.

United face Everton on Sunday in the Premier League.

The Red Devils will be looking to get through to the knockout rounds of the Europa League. 

