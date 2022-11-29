Watch: Marcus Rashford Free Kick Goal For England v Wales, FIFA World Cup 2022

Marcus Rashford has scored an incredible free kick goal to give England the lead in their final FIFA World Cup group game. England have taken the lead against close rivals, Wales.

Wales have sucked up the pressure for the majority of the game but a stunning free kick from Rashford has given them a well deserved lead.

Watch Rashford’s free kick goal below;

Wales will be looking to pull of the unthinkable tonight against their ‘old enemy’ in England. Whereas England will already have one eye on the knockout stages but will want to ensure they finish top of their group.

The last time the sides met in a major tournament was back in 2016 at the Euro’s in France. England narrowly beat Wales in that one thanks to a late Daniel Sturridge winner.

Wales lost their last game 0-2 thanks to two late goals from Iran which has all but knocked them out of the World Cup. England drew with the USA which has made sure they must win tonights game.

It’ll be a great game, a lock of horns between two nations who will face each other and not be independent nations, the only case at the World Cup. A unique affair between two countries with much history.

Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey will have to be at their best if Wales are going to win tonight. England will be looking to rotate ahead of the next round.

