Watch: Marcus Rashford Goal - Anthony Martial Assists | Second Half | Manchester United 2 - 0 Liverpool

Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United appears to finally be working as the Dutch planned after two poor performance games in a row from the Red Devils.

For this game, the slow defender Harry Maguire and the Striker Cristiano Ronaldo were dropped for the sake of the team. So far in this match, it seems to be working.

During the first half, the Red Devils went all out to press Liverpool with success as at minute 16 the good pressure applied ended up with Jadon Sancho scoring.

The Red Devils are surprising the fans and they are loving it, if they keep playing this way the Old Trafford side could earn their first three points of the Premier League season.

Manchester United's second goal started from a bad control from Liverpool in the midfield which Anthony Martial took advantage of.

The Frenchman found himself alone with one Liverpool defender and put a running pass to Marcus Rashford to assist him.

Then the number 10 was face to face against Alisson Becker to finish low to his right hand and making it 2-0 up for the Red Devils.

