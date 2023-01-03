Skip to main content
Watch: Marcus Rashford Goal For Manchester United v Bournemouth

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Watch: Marcus Rashford Goal For Manchester United v Bournemouth

Marcus Rashford scores again! Watch his goal for Manchester United v Bournemouth here.

Marcus Rashford has scored yet again for Manchester United, this time against Bournemouth. United now take a 3-0 lead at Old Trafford against their opponents with goals already from Casemiro and Luke Shaw. 

The Englishman has now scored in FOUR consecutive games for United, his latest against Wolves on Saturday. The forward is in some unbelievable form under Erik Ten Hag. 

Watch Rashford’s goal below;

Manchester United will be returning to Premier League action at Old Trafford this evening as they face Bournemouth. Another game that is a must win for United against the opposition in question.

Erik Ten Hag and his side find themselves in the middle of a battle for the top four with results having gone their way so far. The Red Devils must be able to build on their latest win.

Marcus Rashford supplied the winning goal for United on Saturday against Wolves. Despite the Englishman coming from the bench to score the winner, the forward looks set to return to the starting lineup today.

Early rumours have suggested that there will be some rotation in tonights lineup from Ten Hag with the games coming thick and fast. Harry Maguire is set to start for United tonight following spells on the bench.

United will have to be careful with any rotations in attack due to the lack of depth in the forward areas. Ten Hag is looking to strengthen there in the January transfer window.

With games against Everton in the FA Cup and Manchester City in the league coming up, being able to rotate is key. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Marcus Rashford Manchester United
Match Day

Watch: Marcus Rashford Goal For Manchester United v Bournemouth

By Alex Wallace
Luke Shaw
Match Day

Watch: Luke Shaw Goal For Manchester United v Bournemouth

By Alex Wallace
Casemiro Manchester United Everton Goodison Park Premier League
Match Day

Watch: Casemiro Goal Gives Manchester United Lead v Bournemouth

By Alex Wallace
Marcus Thuram France
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Make Approach To Sign French Striker

By Alex Wallace
Harry Maguire
Match Day

Manchester United v Bournemouth Confirmed Lineups, Premier League

By Alex Wallace
Lisandro Martinez Manchester United
Quotes

Lisandro Martinez Focused On Manchester United After World Cup Victory

By Rhys James
Bruno Fernandes Manchester United
Match Day

Where To Watch Manchester United v Bournemouth, Premier League, Kick Off Time, Broadcast Details & Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Marcus Rashford Manchester United
Match Day

Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Bournemouth, Premier League, Marcus Rashford to Start

By Alex Wallace