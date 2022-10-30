Watch: Marcus Rashford Goal For Manchester United v West Ham

Manchester United have taken the lead against West Ham in the Premier League. The Reds have been creating many chances since the start of the game.

The Reds have come close on a few occasions so far but they haven't been able to convert their chances. The Hammers have defended well when needed to do so.

However, United have finally got the breakthrough via their number 10.

You can watch the goal below;

United’s last league game saw them draw 1-1 away at Chelsea thanks to a late equaliser from Casemiro. As for West Ham, their last league game was a 2-0 victory at home to Bournemouth.

The last time the sides met was on the 22nd January, United came out victorious at home thanks to a Marcus Rashford winner. In the all time head to head, United have won 17, the sides have drawn 8 times and the Hammers have won 5.



As for the team news, United will once again be without Anthony Martial. The striker is still not ready to return to action whereas Harry Maguire could make his return to Premier League action.

For the Hammers, Lucas Paqueta is expected to be out, being a huge loss for the side. Maxwel Cornet is also doubtful to feature against United.

West Ham are not quite in the form that they have been in previous seasons but always pose a threat to United. Ten Hag will want his side to push on against the Hammers, especially with results going their way this weekend.

