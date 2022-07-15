Skip to main content

Watch: Marcus Rashford Goal Seals Win For Manchester United Against Melbourne Victory

Marcus Rashford has his first goal of Manchester United’s pre season tour 2022 and has sealed the win for the Red Devils against Melbourne Victory and you can watch the goal here.

Rashford has been given a new lifeline at United under Erik Ten Hag as the new Dutch boss is a fan of the English winger who came under fire last season for a number of poor performances. 

The Englishman was limited to games last season as the likes of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo were played in the system under Ralf Rangnick. 

However the resurgence of Rashford has begun and the winger has his first goal under the new manager, watch it below. 

United have now moved onto Australia for the second leg of their tour, facing unfamiliar opposition.

Ten Hag has confirmed that he has a full squad fit and ready for the game with the likes of club captain Harry Maguire returning to the team and with the ability to play a half of the game.

Axel Tuanzebe has returned home from the tour early due to a personal issue back in England and Cristiano Ronaldo is still yet to join the squad on the tour so far.

