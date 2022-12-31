Skip to main content
Watch: Marcus Rashford Great Goal for Manchester United v Wolves

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Watch: Marcus Rashford Great Goal for Manchester United v Wolves

Marcus Rashford has given Manchester United the lead against Wolves. Watch the goal here.

It’s Marcus Rashford again for Manchester United, the Englishman gives his side the lead against Wolves. The winger who didn’t start the game has come on and changed the match for United. 

Rashford has been superb and he has scored yet again for United when they need him. Another terrific goal for the forward who has been incredible this season.  

Watch Rashford’s goal here;

The final Manchester United game of 2022 takes place on the final day of the year as the Red Devils travel to face Wolves in the Premier League. Here you can find the confirmed lineups and team news.

United were victorious in their last game as they saw off Nottingham Forest 3-0 at Old Trafford. Erik Ten Hag’s men were dominant against the newly promoted side and will be looking to continue their winning ways.

Ten Hag isn’t expected to change much surrounding his starting eleven but could include Lisandro Martinez who has just returned from Argentina’s World Cup winning celebrations. The centre back has been back in training this week.

Marcus Rashford is expected to start following his fine performance in the midweek game. Anthony Martial is also expected to feature from the off.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be in line to start a second consecutive Premier League game following his recent performances. Diogo Dalot is also said to be out of this game despite returning to training this week.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Marcus Rashford
Match Day

Watch: Marcus Rashford Great Goal for Manchester United v Wolves

By Alex Wallace
Marcus Rashford Manchester United
Match Day

Wolves v Manchester United Confirmed Lineups and Team News, Premier League

By Alex Wallace
Anthony Martial Manchester United
Match Day

Where To Watch Wolves v Manchester United, Premier League, Kick Off Time & Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Premier League
Match Day

Manchester United Predicted Lineup To Face Wolves, Premier League

By Alex Wallace
Casemiro Manchester United Everton Goodison Park Premier League
Opinions

Manchester United Fans Pick The Best Erik Ten Hag Signing So Far

By Alex Wallace
Victor Osimhen Napoli
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Identify Victor Osimhen As Prime Striker Target

By Alex Wallace
Old Trafford Manchester United
Opinions

Manchester United’s Year In Review 2022

By Alex Wallace
Casemiro Manchester United
Opinions

Casemiro Is Manchester United’s Best Signing In Recent Years

By Alex Wallace