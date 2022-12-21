Watch: Marcus Rashford Incredible Goal Manchester United v Burnley

Marcus Rashford has scored an incredible solo goal for Manchester United to extend their lead against Burnley. The Englishman continues his great form following his World Cup campaign.

Rashford went on a great solo run and managed to find the net after some fancy footwork. The attacker has been much improved this season under Erik Ten Hag.

Watch Rashford goal below

Manchester United will face top of the EFL Championship Burnley in the Carabao Cup tonight. The Red Devils return to action following the World Cup break that took place during the tournament.

United will not have an easy task this evening as they face a Burnley side much different from past encounters. Vincent Kompany has his Clarets side playing free flowing entertaining football under his leadership.

Old Trafford will host the tie and will see Erik Ten Hag’s side look to push on in a competition that seems possible to win. The Dutchman and his side will want to win silverware this season.

It’ll be the first time in some time that United fans get to see the exciting attacking duo of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial lineup together. Martial and Rashford can produce something special alongside one another.

