Watch: Marcus Rashford Incredible Solo Goal For Manchester United v Nottingham Forest, Carabao Cup Semi Final

IMAGO / News Images

Marcus Rashford has added yet another goal to his tally for the season with an incredible solo run vs Nottingham Forest. Watch the goal here.

Marcus Rashford is in the form of his life and has added yet another goal for his tally this season. Manchester United have taken the lead vs Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi final.

Rashford has once again scored an incredible solo effort, a great run from his own half saw the winger find the net. His goal is available to watch below.

Watch Rashford's goal here:

Manchester United could be just three games away from their first piece of silverware under Erik Ten Hag. United face Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi final on Wednesday.

It'll be a tough test with the opening game away at the City Ground, a stadium that Forest have been playing well at this season. Ten Hag's side will be looking to put a strong performance in during the first leg.

However, some senior players will be unavailable for Ten Hag during the opening leg tomorrow. Anthony Martial, Diogo Dalot and Jadon Sancho have all been ruled out of the tie.

The game will be available to watch at 8pm on Wednesday in the United Kingdom. The game will be available to watch on Sky Sports in the UK, international TV will vary based on location.

