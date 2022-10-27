Watch: Marcus Rashford Scores Great Goal, Manchester United 2-0 Sheriff

Manchester United have now surely secured the three points against Sheriff. Marcus Rashford has added to the scoring in the UEFA Europa League.

The Englishman came on at half time to replace Antony and scored within 20 minutes. Luke Shaw provided the assist for Rashford’s great header.

Manchester United host the Sheriff side that they previously defeated 0-2 away from home some weeks ago.

Erik Ten Hag’s side currently sit behind Real Sociedad in their group. United look likely to finish second following their only loss of the group stages coming at home to Sociedad in the first matchday.

Sheriff come into this game just days after their manager resigned from his post. The side shouldn’t pose too much of a threat to United, however European nights cannot be written off.

The early team news rumours suggest that Alejandro Garnacho and Cristiano Ronaldo will start. It would be a great opportunity for Garnacho to show what he can do in the Europa League.

Donny Van De Beek also arrived with the United team ahead of the game, returning from a lengthy injury. Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are also potentially in with a chance to feature.

Tonight could be the chance for Ten Hag to chop and change some parts of his team to try new things and give other players a chance.

