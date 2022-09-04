Watch: Marcus Rashford Second Goal | Manchester United 3 - 1 Arsenal | Old Trafford Stadium | Premier League

Manchester United have secured a victory over Arsenal at Old Trafford following the third goal with perfect timing from Marcus Rashford assisted by Christian Eriksen.

With this win, the Old Trafford side secure the fifth position in the table just one point behind the fourth position that belongs to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The number 10 made a great run besides the Dane Midfielder who had received a stunning through ball from Bruno Fernandes to then send a finish pass to Rashford who put it at the bottom of the net.

You can watch the goal here:

Manchester United will be looking to achieve their fourth win in a row at Old Trafford in the most complex game they will face this Premier League season so far against rivals Arsenal.

The Red Devils have won their last three games recording two away victories the first one at the St Mary's Stadium to Southampton 0-1 and the latest one with the same result at the King Power Stadium to Leicester.

The Red Devils and the Gunners have an even record as the last Premier League season they won their home games to eachother respectively.

However Erik Ten Hag will be looking to change that record with his first game in charge against the squad from North London.

