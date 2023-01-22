Skip to main content
Watch: Marcus Rashford Stunning Goal For Manchester United v Arsenal

Marcus Rashford has scored an incredible goal for Manchester United v Arsenal. Watch it here.

It’s Marcus Rashford once again for Manchester United! He’s been incredible this season and has now scored a huge goal for his side vs Arsenal and you can watch it here. 

Rashford has now scored nine goals in nine games and has his 20th of the season. You can watch his goal below. 

Watch Rashford’s goal

The highly anticipated match between Arsenal and Manchester United is set to take place at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are currently sitting in the top three of the Premier League table and will be looking to secure a crucial three points.

Arsenal has been in strong form recently, but United will be a tough test for them. The Red Devils will look to continue their recent unbeaten streak and solidify their spot in the top four.

The Gunners have recently added to their squad with the signing of Leandro Trossard from Brighton. United will be hoping that Wout Weghorst can make a big impact in the game in the absence of Anthony Martial.

Erik Ten Hag and his side got the better of Arsenal in the last meeting between the sides. United won 3-1 at Old Trafford earlier on in the season and were the first team to beat Arsenal.

United will look at the likes of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes to make their impact on the game. United will be without Casmeiro, Martial and Diogo Dalot for the game.

