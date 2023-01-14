Watch: Marcus Rashford Stuns Manchester City For Manchester United

Marcus Rashford has scored for Manchester United to make it 2-1 against Manchester City in the Premier League.

That for now completes a comeback, after Bruno Fernandes' strike to make it level.

Manchester United will clash with City rivals, Manchester City in the Manchester Derby on Saturday lunch time. It’ll be a huge competition given the form of both of the rival sides.

United come into the game in incredible form, the Red Devils have been on fire since the return from the World Cup break. City are coming into the game off the back of a loss to Southampton.

City have already crashed out of the Carabao Cup, a competition that they are used to winning. United will be now looking to win a trophy in that competition come the end of the season.

However, the full focus now returns to the Premier League where the top of the table is heating up. City and United sit behind league leaders Arsenal.

United have been slowly making up points and find themselves within touching distance of City and could have Arsenal in their sights. Ten Hag will want to send his strongest side out for the game against City on Saturday.

It is set to be an incredible clash between rivals with both sides and sets of fans desperate for a win. The United side will have to perform better than in the game at the Etihad if they are to get three points.

