Watch: Memphis Depay Goal For Netherlands v USA, FIFA World Cup 2022 Round Of 16

Memphis Depay is in fantastic goalscoring form for his country and has yet again added to his tally on the world stage. The Barcelona attacker has given his nation the lead against USA.

Despite there being a lot of speculation surrounding his future, Depay is continuing to perform when it matters the most. The attacker has produced another great moment.

Watch the goal below;





We’re into the all important knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup, opening with the round of 16. The Netherlands do battle with the United States as they look to become the first team into the quarter final.

Netherlands have been impressive, including some stand out individual performances from the likes of Cody Gakpo. USA have also shown signs of positivity in the group stage.

Theres no doubt that the European side are the favourites coming into this game. However the tournament so far has been the story of the underdogs with plenty of upsets across the group stage.

It’ll be a great game for the neutral fan as many people will be tuning in for the first game of the much anticipated knockout rounds. With the likes of Germany out of the tournament it shows anything is possible.

This game will be followed by Argentina v Australia later this evening. It promises to be a good day of knockout football in Qatar.

