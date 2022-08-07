Skip to main content

Watch: Old Trafford Boo Manchester United Players Off After Horrid First Half Performance

Supporters have made their feelings known inside at Old Trafford at half time following a shocking Manchester United first half performance against Brighton during the first game of the new Premier League season.

United are already two goals down on the first day of the Premier League season at home to Brighton. 

Two goals from Pascal Gross have given the Seagulls an early lead in the game at Old Trafford with United showing signs of their old ways already. 

United only lined up with two new signings in their squad with Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen when in reality it’s nowhere near enough. 

Leandro Trossard Brighton Victor Lindelof

United started the game with some promise in the first 15 minutes or so, however have not shown any real indications of controlling the game. 

Brighton have found the net easily twice against United and many people have the same thought - it’s too similar to what we saw last season. 

United fans have made their thoughts clear inside at Old Trafford as the teams left the pitch at half time, booing the United side off the pitch. 

Ten Hag is seen storming down the tunnel at a fast pace as boos and chants ring out around Old Trafford following the awful first half performance. 

