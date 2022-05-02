Watch: Raphael Varane Scores Stunning Volley Goal For Manchester United Against Brentford

Raphael Varane has scored a stunning volley goal for Manchester United from a corner to once again extend United's lead against Brentford and you can watch the goal here.

Varane got on the scoresheet for United to give the side an extended lead against Brentford in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

United will play their final game of the season at Old Trafford against Brentford with only a small number of games remaining in the season regardless.

United will see the return of the likes of Fred and Edinson Cavani to the matchday squad with Ralf Rangnick confirming their returns in his pre match press conference.

United come into the game off the back of a draw with Chelsea at Old Trafford with the only goal for the Red Devils once again coming from Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils will need to win the game to still be in with the chance of fighting for the UEFA Europa League spots ahead of next seasons campaign.

