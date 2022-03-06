Skip to main content
Watch: Riyad Mahrez Scores Stunning Goal to Extend Manchester City's Lead Against Manchester United

Riyad Mahrez has scored a stunning strike from outside the box to extend Manchester City's lead against Manchester United and you can watch the goal here.

Watch the goal here;

Manchester United make the short trip across the city to face Manchester City in the Manchester derby.

United come into the game following an unimpressive goalless draw at home to Watford which saw Ralf Rangnick's side fail to capitalise on any chances during the game.

City come into the fixture following on from a controversial win against Everton at Goodison Park.

City remain at the top of the Premier League table whereas United sit in fifth in the race for the top four.

United will reportedly be without both Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani for the clash with City missing defender Ruben Dias.

The game is a huge fixture not just for the occasion but for the future of both sides seasons.

Manchester United Team

De Gea

Telles, Maguire, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka

McTominay, Fred, Pogba

Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho

